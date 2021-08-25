  • ITVI.USA
    15,934.440
    198.520
    1.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.815
    0.013
    0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.340
    0.020
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,932.910
    193.650
    1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.120
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.370
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.380
    0.050
    3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.250
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.840
    -0.120
    -3%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
Truck crash closes large sections of I-84 in Oregon

Commercial vehicles prohibited on 120 miles of highway

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Wednesday, August 25, 2021
1 minute read
Truck crash on I-84 in eastern Oregon, Aug. 25.
(Photo: ODOT)

Virtually all eastbound and westbound lanes on a stretch of Interstate 84 are closed in eastern Oregon due to a truck crash. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said it happened Wednesday morning near mile post (MP) 238 in the Meacham area.

ODOT said tow truck and environmental cleanup crews went to the scene, working to get it reopened as soon as it’s safe. Oregon Route 245 is also closed to through traffic.

According to ODOT’s Trip Check website, eastbound lanes are closed to all traffic for about 50 miles beginning 7 miles east of Pendleton, and all westbound lanes are closed to commercial vehicles for about 70 miles beginning 6 miles west of Ontario. Westbound lanes are open for local traffic only between Ontario and Baker City, ODOT said, according to a report from KOIN-TV in Portland.

Carolyn Randolph, a motorist from Vancouver, Washington, traveling to Idaho, told FreightWaves that traffic has been diverted onto local roads, some of which are gravel. She said at least three UPS trucks were caught in the backup in one spot as she was heading toward La Grande, Oregon.

Officials have not said what spilled from the truck nor what caused the crash. Check the FreightWaves website and social media accounts for updates.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

