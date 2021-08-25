Truck crash closes large sections of I-84 in Oregon

Virtually all eastbound and westbound lanes on a stretch of Interstate 84 are closed in eastern Oregon due to a truck crash. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said it happened Wednesday morning near mile post (MP) 238 in the Meacham area.

ODOT said tow truck and environmental cleanup crews went to the scene, working to get it reopened as soon as it’s safe. Oregon Route 245 is also closed to through traffic.

I-84 is closed in both directions in #easternOR due to a truck crash near MP 238. A pavement construction project in the area has both EB/WB traffic on the same bridge (one lane in each direction), so all traffic is stopped. (1 of 2) — OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) August 25, 2021

According to ODOT’s Trip Check website, eastbound lanes are closed to all traffic for about 50 miles beginning 7 miles east of Pendleton, and all westbound lanes are closed to commercial vehicles for about 70 miles beginning 6 miles west of Ontario. Westbound lanes are open for local traffic only between Ontario and Baker City, ODOT said, according to a report from KOIN-TV in Portland.

Carolyn Randolph, a motorist from Vancouver, Washington, traveling to Idaho, told FreightWaves that traffic has been diverted onto local roads, some of which are gravel. She said at least three UPS trucks were caught in the backup in one spot as she was heading toward La Grande, Oregon.

Officials have not said what spilled from the truck nor what caused the crash. Check the FreightWaves website and social media accounts for updates.

