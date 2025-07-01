Truck driver wages downshifting in 2025

WASHINGTON — The rate of driver wage growth continued a downward trend in 2024 that pushed into the first quarter of this year as reduced demand for drivers could further depress pay, according to a new industry report.

According to the latest data compiled by the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI), after increasing by 10.8% in 2021 and 15.5% in 2022, driver wages increased by 7.6% percent in 2023 and 2.4% in 2024.

“The rate of driver wage growth is on track to decelerate further during 2025,” ATRI noted in its trucking industry cost analysis update released on Tuesday, which revealed that wages increased only 0.9% during the first two months of 2025.

The report notes that the slowing rate of overall national wage growth and an uptick in unemployment “means that there will be less upward pressure on driver wages from other industries competing for labor talent.”