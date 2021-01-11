Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
  • ITVI.USA
    13,981.730
    -30.370
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    23.050
    0.110
    0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,958.220
    -29.470
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.720
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.950
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.380
    0.290
    9.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.500
    0.180
    13.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.690
    -0.090
    -3.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.960
    0.180
    10.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.300
    0.140
    4.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,981.730
    -30.370
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    23.050
    0.110
    0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,958.220
    -29.470
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.720
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.950
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.380
    0.290
    9.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.500
    0.180
    13.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.690
    -0.090
    -3.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.960
    0.180
    10.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.300
    0.140
    4.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Truckers facing more nasty Northwest weather this week

Heavy snow and rain, with potential flooding

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Monday, January 11, 2021Last Updated: Monday, January 11, 2021
0 249 1 minute read
Plow truck clearing snow covered mountain highway.
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

After periods of heavy snowfall in the Northwest over the past week to 10 days, another series of storms will slam the region this week. Truckers should be ready to chain up and expect possible roadblocks.

Most of the snow will fall from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon in the Cascades and northern Rockies. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued various winter weather alerts for parts of northern Washington state, where 12 to 24 inches of snowfall could pile up in the high elevations. Some lower elevations may see 5 to 10 inches.

Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour, leading to reduced visibility at times. Trouble spots include, but are not limited to, Sherman, Loup Loup, Stevens (U.S. Highway 2) and Snoqualmie passes (Interstate 90).

Snowfall may also disrupt drivers Tuesday from eastern Oregon to western Idaho, including portions of I-84 and U.S. Highway 95.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall Monday through Wednesday could flood areas in western portions of Washington, Oregon and far northern California. This includes I-5 and U.S. Highway 101.

Look for rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches in the mountains and high terrain areas, with 1 to 3 inches in the valleys and lowlands. The NWS has issued a flood watch for these areas, including Seattle and Portland.

Other disruptive weather

Snow or a snow-rain mix will continue across parts of the South through Monday morning, fading during the afternoon. This storm dumped snowfall in Texas over the weekend, with a daily record 4.4 inches in Waco. The storm is now impacting the Tennessee and lower Mississippi valleys. Delays are likely on I-20 and I-55 from Shreveport, Louisiana, to Jackson, Mississippi, and northwestern Alabama.

High winds Tuesday through Thursday will increase the risk of rollovers across most of Montana, from the Rocky Mountain front eastward. Gusts could reach 50 to 80 mph in places like Cut Bank, Helena, Great Falls, Billings, Glasgow, Miles City, Glendive and Livingston.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Tags
Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Monday, January 11, 2021Last Updated: Monday, January 11, 2021
0 249 1 minute read
Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc