Truckers still restricted as nor’easter rolls on

A powerful snowstorm continues to slow down freight flows Tuesday across the Northeast.

Troopers assist with a tractor-trailer off the road on I-84 in Orange County. Heavy snow and wind are making travel conditions difficult in the lower Hudson Valley, NYC & Long Island. Please avoid any unnecessary travel. pic.twitter.com/nRAX4GAWrx — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) February 1, 2021

The storm started Sunday afternoon and has dumped around 12 inches of snowfall in some major cities, like New York. Other areas have seen more than 24 inches — and the snow is still coming down.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency late Monday morning for New York City, as well as areas throughout the Hudson Valley, restricting or banning tractor-trailers from certain roads. Leaders from other states followed suit. Details are available at the following links: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

A few more inches of snowfall will accumulate Tuesday in places from Baltimore to Washington to Philadelphia and New York City. Much higher amounts are likely from northern New York to northern Maine, where snowfall will linger into Wednesday. Winds will be gusty in some areas, leading to blowing snow and possible whiteout conditions.

Some coastal areas, including parts of Boston, could see freezing rain and light snowfall. Gusts of 40 to 45 mph may cause coastal flooding.

Drivers will continue to have issues on several major interstates, including I-95, I-84, I-81, I-80, I-76 and I-70. The storm will also impact travel on the Trans-Canada Highway over the next few days, including parts of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

The last few gasps of the storm should exit northern New England by early Thursday, followed by more snowfall Friday in parts of the Northeast. This next storm won’t be as intense. It will likely contain warmer temperatures and much more rainfall than snowfall.

Other winter storms

Look for heavy snowfall developing Tuesday and Wednesday in the Rockies, Cascades and Sierra Nevada. Some high elevations could see 10 to 24 inches, impacting travel on sections of I-5, I-70, I-80 and I-90. This storm will produce snow, rain and freezing rain Thursday in the Plains and Great Lakes before entering the Northeast.

