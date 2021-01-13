Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Truckers to face end-of-week Midwest snowstorm

Minneapolis-St. Paul in the bull’s-eye of possible worst conditions

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Wednesday, January 13, 2021Last Updated: Wednesday, January 13, 2021
0 364 1 minute read
Plow trucks clearing a Minnesota highway, with traffic behind it.
(Photo: David Gonzales/MNDOT)

The end of this week will be marked by a strong snowstorm in the Midwest, causing issues for truckers in several states.

A low-pressure system and associated cold front will move into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest, producing much colder air, wicked winds and some heavy snowfall. The impacts will be most noticeable in eastern portions of the Dakotas, as well as Minnesota, Wisconsin and northern Iowa.

Snow will begin Thursday morning across the region, lasting until late Friday evening, ending west to east. Snow totals could be highest in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, where 8 to 12 inches could pile up. Across northern Iowa and Wisconsin, totals will generally be in the range of 4 to 10 inches.

Across the Dakotas, totals will be on the lighter side of 1 to 4 inches, but the winds will be very strong, with gusts exceeding 50 mph. This could create areas of blizzard/whiteout conditions. Due to the track of the low-pressure system, winds east of the Dakotas will be much lighter, but could still produce spots of drifting snow.

A broad region west and south of the impact zone will also get pounded by dangerous winds of 50 to 75 mph. This includes eastern parts of Wyoming and Colorado, in addition to eastern Montana, most of Nebraska and parts of Kansas. Drivers will run into a high risk of rollover in places such as Goodland, Kansas; Scottsbluff, North Platte and Grand Island, Nebraska; Boulder and Fort Collins, Colorado; Laramie and Cheyenne, Wyoming; as well as Glendive and Glasgow, Montana.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

