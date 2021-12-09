Truckers to face repeated snowstorms in Pacific Northwest

The frequency and intensity of the storms will result in moderate to heavy precipitation — coastal and lower-elevation rain and mountain snow — along with very high winds.

Rainfall totals could reach 5 inches in portions of Washington, Oregon and British Columbia, with potential flash flooding at times.

Snowfall totals of up to 5 feet could bury parts of the Washington and Oregon Cascades, as well as the northern Rockies in Idaho and Montana, with some localized higher totals. Gusts up to 50 mph will produce blowing snow with periods of blizzard and whiteout conditions. The strongest winds will be along the coast and in the mountain passes. Stevens, Snoqualmie, Lolo and Lookout passes will be just a few of the usual trouble spots for truckers, with road closures possible.

The first storm will continue to impact the region Thursday, fading Friday. The second storm, which will likely be stronger, will arrive late Friday and last through Monday. The third potential storm, which may be weaker, could follow next Wednesday. The precise timing, strength and duration of each storm may change.

This series of storms will be accompanied by some of the coldest air of the season, allowing for snow to reach lower elevations. However, major snow is not likely in large population centers such as Seattle; Portland, Oregon; or Vancouver, British Columbia.

Shippers, receivers and carriers should expect occasional moderate to locally severe disruptions to ground and air transportation, business operations, and supply chain networks due to these storms. Delays are likely on roads, runways and intermodal ramps.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 5 from Seattle to Portland.

• Interstate 90 from Seattle to Butte, Montana.

• Interstate 84 in Oregon from Meacham to Baker City.

• U.S. Highway 101 from Astoria, Oregon, to Olympia, Washington.

