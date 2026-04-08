Trucking company owners sentenced in Postal Service kickback scheme

Four defendants in a bribery scheme involving U.S. Postal Service trucking contractors were sentenced to a combined 99 months in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas announced Tuesday.
According to court documents, a former senior network analyst for the Postal Service, Zechariah Yi of Aurora, Colorado, and a second USPS employee, Tai Ryoung Rho, also of Aurora, pled guilty to a bribery scheme in which they solicited and received approximately $1.5 million in kickbacks from the owners and associates of multiple trucking companies in exchange for agreeing to help the trucking companies obtain USPS service contracts worth approximately $15 million over a six-year period, beginning in 2015.
Wan Jin Yoon, who owned Assured Trucking Inc. and Postal Box Inc., and Hong Jin Yoon of Denver, who owned JY Logistics, obtained the USPS contracts under the bribery scheme. The payments were laundered through a third individual to Yi and Rho. Rho, Wan Yoon, and Hong Yoon each pled guilty to conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. Yi pled guilty to receiving a bribe from a public official.
Wan Jin Yoon is related to Yi, according to court documents.
In late May, U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer imposed sentences ranging from 24 to 42 months for three defendants. Hong YUoon was sentenced to three months in prison. The defendants also agreed to forfeit two vehicles and more than $300,000 cash.
“At the expense of the integrity and fairness of the government contracting process, these defendants resorted to bribery and corruption simply to line their own pockets,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould, in a statement.
“The public must have confidence that Postal Service employees will conduct their work in an honest manner,” said Kevin Cloninger, executive special agent in charge, U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General. “When employees commit serious offenses, such as taking bribes, they will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted.”
The FBI assisted with the investigation.
Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.
Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.
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