Truckload rates near a 2-year high: What truckers need to know

Hey truckers, listen up! The freight market’s heating up, and it’s looking good for your wallets. Let’s break down what’s happening and what it means for you out on the road.

Spot rates are soaring

The SONAR National Truckload Index (NTI) is showing some numbers we haven’t seen in almost two years. We’re talking $2.53 per mile! The last time rates were this high was back in January 2023. Truckload spot rates are up 34 cents a mile since Oct. 1, 2024, a 15% increase. In the past week, we’ve seen spot rates jump from $2.38 to $2.53 a mile, a 15-cent increase.

National Truckload Index 7-Day Average – USA SONAR:

This chart is the SONAR National Truckload Index (NTI), which measures spot truckload rates. The pink line is 2023; the yellow line is 2024.

This is happening a week before the end-of-year surge, which always delivers the strongest rates of the year.



