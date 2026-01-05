Trump delays furniture, cabinet tariffs; scales back duties on pasta

The Trump administration has delayed steep tariff hikes on imported furniture, kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities for one year, while sharply reducing proposed anti-dumping duties on Italian pasta.

The decision underscores the economic and political tradeoffs facing U.S. trade policy as import dependence remains high and consumer price pressures persist.

Under a proclamation signed this week, higher tariffs on furniture that were set to take effect Jan. 1 will now be postponed until at least 2027.

The order keeps the existing 25% duty in place on certain imported upholstered wooden furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities, instead of allowing rates to rise to as high as 30% on furniture and 50% on cabinets and vanities.