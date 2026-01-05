Trump delays furniture, cabinet tariffs; scales back duties on pasta

The Trump administration has delayed steep tariff hikes on imported furniture, kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities for one year, while sharply reducing proposed anti-dumping duties on Italian pasta.
The decision underscores the economic and political tradeoffs facing U.S. trade policy as import dependence remains high and consumer price pressures persist.
Under a proclamation signed this week, higher tariffs on furniture that were set to take effect Jan. 1 will now be postponed until at least 2027.
The order keeps the existing 25% duty in place on certain imported upholstered wooden furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities, instead of allowing rates to rise to as high as 30% on furniture and 50% on cabinets and vanities.
The White House said the delay reflects “productive negotiations with trade partners” and ongoing discussions tied to trade and national security concerns involving wood products.
The higher tariff rates would have particularly affected imports from major furniture suppliers such as China and Vietnam and risked further pushing up consumer prices on household goods.
According to industry publication Furniture Today, the U.S. imported about $25.5 billion worth of furniture in 2024, an increase from 2023 levels.
At the same time, the White House rolled back proposed anti-dumping tariffs on Italian pasta following months of negotiations with Italian officials and producers. The U.S. Department of Commerce had initially proposed duties of more than 90% on some Italian pasta imports as part of an anti-dumping investigation, on top of existing tariffs on European goods.
Those provisional rates were reduced overnight to much lower levels, including 2.26% for La Molisana, 13.98% for Garofalo and 9.09% for 11 other Italian producers, pending a final determination expected in March, according to the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“The recalculation of tariffs is a sign of the U.S. authorities’ recognition of our companies’ active willingness to cooperate. It also demonstrates the effectiveness of the support provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Italian Government from the outset, which we intend to continue providing as we prepare for the final decisions,” Italian officials said in a statement.
Italian pasta exports to the U.S. are worth around $800 million annually, Reuters reported citing Italy’s national statistics agency.