Trump pledges 50% tariff on goods from Brazil

President Donald Trump said he is considering 50% tariffs on imports from Brazil over the country’s prosecution of its former president, Jair Bolsonaro

Trump accused the Brazilian government of conducting a “witch-hunt” against Bolsonaro, who is under investigation for allegedly attempting to overturn his 2022 election defeat.

“The way that Brazil has treated former President Bolsonaro, a Highly Respected Leader throughout the World during his Term, including by the United States, is an international disgrace. This Trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!” Trump wrote in a letter posted Wednesday on Truth Social.

Brazil is the 12th largest U.S. trading partner, with two-way trade totaling around $92 billion in 2024, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The U.S. exports aerospace goods, petroleum, crude oil, coal, and semiconductors to Brazil, while importing crude oil, coffee, and steel and iron.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that his government is prepared to retaliate if Trump imposes tariffs on goods from his country.

“Brazil is a sovereign nation with independent institutions and will not accept any form of tutelage,” da Silva said in a statement posted to social media platform X.

The Trump administration also began sending letters on Monday to dozens of U.S. trade partners that higher import tariffs could kick in by August, including Japan and South Korea.

Trump’s 90-day pause on the April 2 “reciprocal” tariffs was set to end Wednesday, but was delayed to Aug. 1 to allow more time for negotiations.

The latest round of tariff letters sent Wednesday includes Sri Lanka, Algeria, Brunei, Iraq, Libya, Moldova and the Philippines.

Mike Short, president of global forwarding at C.H. Robinson, said shippers are revaluating inventory and frontloading needs amid all the ongoing tariff changes.

“Some shippers rushed to move freight before the previous July 9 deadline, while others cut it too close or weren’t able to ramp up production in time,” Short said in an email to FreightWaves. “The extension gives nearly a month of breathing room, but that’s not enough for most ocean shipments, which takes 20 to 30 days on average — and capacity could tighten as we approach peak retail season.”

Trump said he is also placing a 50% tariff on imports of copper starting in August, and is considering a 200% tariff on imported pharmaceutical products later this year.