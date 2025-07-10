Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Global Supply ChainInternationalNews

Trump pledges 50% tariff on goods from Brazil

Brazil’s president warns of retaliation in escalating tariffs

Noi Mahoney
·
Trade between the U.S. and Brazil totaled $92 billion in 2024. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Key Takeaways:

  • Donald Trump is considering a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports due to his disapproval of the Brazilian government's investigation into former President Jair Bolsonaro.
  • This action is in response to Trump's claim that the investigation is a "witch hunt," and Brazil's President Lula da Silva has vowed retaliation.
  • The potential tariffs impact significant bilateral trade (approximately $92 billion in 2024) between the U.S. and Brazil.
  • This tariff threat is part of a broader pattern of Trump considering or imposing new tariffs on various countries, including Japan, South Korea, and others, affecting multiple sectors and potentially impacting global trade.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR

President Donald Trump said he is considering 50% tariffs on imports from Brazil over the country’s prosecution of its former president, Jair Bolsonaro

Trump accused the Brazilian government of conducting a “witch-hunt” against Bolsonaro, who is under investigation for allegedly attempting to overturn his 2022 election defeat.

“The way that Brazil has treated former President Bolsonaro, a Highly Respected Leader throughout the World during his Term, including by the United States, is an international disgrace. This Trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!” Trump wrote in a letter posted Wednesday on Truth Social.

Brazil is the 12th largest U.S. trading partner, with two-way trade totaling around $92 billion in 2024, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The U.S. exports aerospace goods, petroleum, crude oil, coal, and semiconductors to Brazil, while importing crude oil, coffee, and steel and iron.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that his government is prepared to retaliate if Trump imposes tariffs on goods from his country.

“Brazil is a sovereign nation with independent institutions and will not accept any form of tutelage,” da Silva said in a statement posted to social media platform X.

The Trump administration also began sending letters on Monday to dozens of U.S. trade partners that higher import tariffs could kick in by August, including Japan and South Korea.

Trump’s 90-day pause on the April 2 “reciprocal” tariffs was set to end Wednesday, but was delayed to Aug. 1 to allow more time for negotiations.

The latest round of tariff letters sent Wednesday includes Sri Lanka, Algeria, Brunei, Iraq, Libya, Moldova and the Philippines.

Mike Short, president of global forwarding at C.H. Robinson, said shippers are revaluating inventory and frontloading needs amid all the ongoing tariff changes.

“Some shippers rushed to move freight before the previous July 9 deadline, while others cut it too close or weren’t able to ramp up production in time,” Short said in an email to FreightWaves. “The extension gives nearly a month of breathing room, but that’s not enough for most ocean shipments, which takes 20 to 30 days on average — and capacity could tighten as we approach peak retail season.”

Trump said he is also placing a 50% tariff on imports of copper starting in August, and is considering a 200% tariff on imported pharmaceutical products later this year. 

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com