Trump revokes de minimis privilege for global e-commerce imports

Not content to wait two years for this month’s congressional repeal of the de minimis exemption to take effect, President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order that ends the ability of low-value goods to enter the U.S. duty-free and with minimal customs processing on Aug. 29.

Trump said suspending the trade privilege for individual parcel shipments was necessary to prevent people from using the system to evade tariffs systematically being imposed on all nations.

The President earlier this year eliminated de minimis privileges for small-dollar items shipped from China and Hong Kong. The new policy will force importers to pay the full tariff amount for shipments valued at $800 or less and originating from all countries.

The decision is a blow for e-commerce retailers, including mom-and-pop enterprises, that source goods from overseas and ship them directly to online buyers via cross-border parcel networks. International logistics providers and cargo airlines are also expected to lose business.