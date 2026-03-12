Trump starts trade probes on Mexico, China as tariff fight intensifies

The Trump administration has opened a new set of trade investigations targeting 16 trading partners — including Mexico and China — over alleged unfair trade practices and industrial overcapacity that the White House says is undermining American manufacturing.

The investigations, announced by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on Wednesday, are being conducted under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, a law that allows the U.S. government to impose tariffs or other trade penalties if foreign policies are found to harm domestic commerce.

The probe will examine whether the targeted economies are producing more goods than their domestic markets can absorb and exporting the surplus to the U.S. — potentially suppressing wages, distorting prices and discouraging investment in U.S. factories.

Countries under investigation include: