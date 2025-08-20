U.S. Postal Service penalized $33K for hazmat deficiencies in Seattle

The Washington state Department of Ecology has fined the U.S. Postal Service $33,000 for improperly managing and storing dangerous waste at its Seattle Bulk Mail Center in Federal Way.

The violations were discovered during a 2024 inspection, the agency said in a news release on Tuesday.

At the Seattle Bulk Mail Center, leaking or damaged packages are set aside for disposal. If those damaged packages contain materials classified as dangerous waste, such as insecticides, propane, paints, or cleaning products, the facility is required to properly identify it, assess the hazards, and then safely store and dispose of the materials.

The Department of Ecology also found violations in how the center was identifying and storing packages containing dangerous wastes, along with other hazardous wastes from the facilities operations and vehicle maintenance in 2018, 2019, 2022 and last year.