U.S. rail volume remains up in final full week of 2024

This story originally appeared on Trains.com.

WASHINGTON — U.S. weekly rail traffic remained ahead of year-earlier levels for the final week of 2024, the Association of American Railroads reported Friday.

For the week ending Dec. 28, 2024, total volume was 389,700 carloads and intermodal units, a 5.1% increase over the same week in 2023. That included 184,028 carloads, a 1.1% increase, and 205,672 containers and trailers, an increase of 9%.



