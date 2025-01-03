U.S. rail volume remains up in final full week of 2024

This story originally appeared on Trains.com.
WASHINGTON — U.S. weekly rail traffic remained ahead of year-earlier levels for the final week of 2024, the Association of American Railroads reported Friday.
For the week ending Dec. 28, 2024, total volume was 389,700 carloads and intermodal units, a 5.1% increase over the same week in 2023. That included 184,028 carloads, a 1.1% increase, and 205,672 containers and trailers, an increase of 9%.
Through 52 weeks, the total of 11,336,412 carloads is down 2.9% from 2023, while the 13,842,174 intermodal units is a 9.3% increase. The total volume of 25,178,586 carloads and intermodal units is a 3.4% increase over the same period in 2023.
The week’s volume in North America, as reported by nine U.S., Canadian, and Mexican railroads, includes 275,294 carloads, up 1.4% from the corresponding week in 2023, and 266,932 intermodal units, up 4.1%. The combined weekly traffic of 542,226 carloads and
intermodal units represents a 2.6% increase.
The 52-week North American total of 34,885,113 carloads and intermodal units is a 2.3% increase over the same period in 2023. That includes 8,221,597 carloads and intermodal units in Canada, a decline of 1%, and 1,484,930 carloads and intermodal units in Mexico, an increase of 2.4%.