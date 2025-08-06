Uber Freight still a negative EBITDA but it’s improving

Uber Freight moved closer toward a positive EBITDA in the second quarter, but it isn’t there yet.

EBITDA at Uber Freight was negative $6 million, according to the company’s second quarter earnings released Wednesday. That was an improvement from the negative $7 million in the first quarter.

The results continue the streak where after posting positive EBITDA in the third and fourth quarters of 2022, Uber Freight has failed to bust through that breakeven point again.