Uber Freight’s best EBITDA in years gets little attention

Uber Freight barely got a mention in the parent company’s first-quarter earnings report even though its financial performance was one of the best it has had in several quarters.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the digital brokerage came in at negative $7 million on revenue figures that were less than both the first quarter of 2024 and sequentially from 2024’s fourth quarter.

That is the smallest EBITDA loss since the company recorded a small EBITDA profit of $1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Since then, Uber Freight quarterly EBITDA losses have been as large as $22 million in 2024’s fourth quarter and $23 million in the first quarter of 2023.