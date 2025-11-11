Union Pacific guarantees more post-merger union jobs

Another union is backing Union Pacific’s proposed merger with Norfolk Southern after the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers on Monday agreed to job guarantees if the consolidation is approved by federal regulators.

The agreement announced Monday commits that hundreds of NCFO members employed at the time of the merger will have a job for the length of their careers following the merger, subject to the usual requirements for continued employment.

“The NCFO recognizes this merger presents an opportunity to strengthen long-term stability, expand opportunities for our members, and protect quality jobs for the future,” Michael Pistone, president of the NCFO, said in a release. “We believe that by combining resources and expertise, this merger will enhance job security, create pathways for member growth, and improve working conditions through sustainable investment and innovation.”

Said UP Chief Executive Jim Vena, “This agreement reaffirms Union Pacific’s promise that all union employees who have a job when the merger closes will have one for life. I want to thank NCFO leaders and all the employees they represent for their service and support.”