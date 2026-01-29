Union Pacific to file revised rail merger application in March

Union Pacific expects to file its revised Norfolk Southern merger application in March, Chief Executive Jim Vena said on the railroad’s earnings call on Tuesday.

The Surface Transportation Board on Jan. 16 rejected the railroads’ 6,692-page merger application as incomplete. The application, filed on Dec. 19, didn’t include enough information on post-merger market share, failed to provide the full merger agreement, and improperly addressed control of the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis, the board said.

“We are disappointed that the STB determined we needed to provide more information after providing close to 7,000 pages and working with them and listening to them if they needed more information,” Vena said. “But this [is a] procedural step that we’ve seen in previous acquisitions, which were ultimately approved. Let’s be clear: This does not reflect the value our combined railroad will provide America and our customers. We are confident that we will demonstrate our merger enhances competition and is in the best interest of the public.”

The railroads will file the revised application as soon as possible, Vena said, adding that he still expects the transaction to close in early 2027, assuming the board approves the $85 billion deal.