First look: CPKC Q4 earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City reported fourth quarter revenues that were 1% higher at $3.9 billion from a year ago, but saw unadjusted earnings per share fall to $1.20 from $1.28 y/y.

The Calgary-based railroad (NYSE: CP) said core adjusted diluted EPS was $1.33, up 3% from $1.29 in Q4 2024.

The operating ratio improved 80 basis points to 58.9%, a network record, along with historic marks in train weights, network speed, locomotive productivity and car miles per car day.

“Our fourth quarter and full-year results demonstrate exceptional execution in a challenging market by controlling what we could control,” said Keith Creel, CPKC president and chief executive, in a release. “Despite macroeconomic and trade policy headwinds in 2025, our Precision Scheduled Railroading model again enabled us to control costs and deliver a record core adjusted operating ratio while capitalizing on our unique growth opportunities.”