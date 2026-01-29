First look: Norfolk Southern Q4 earnings

Norfolk Southern today reported fourth quarter income fell 17% to $937 million on revenue that was down 2% to $3 billion, as freight volumes declined 4% from a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share were $2.87, down 36 cents, or 11%, compared to fourth quarter 2024. Taking out expenses related to the proposed merger with Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) and ongoing costs of the East Palestine, Ohio, derailment, per share earnings were $3.22, up 6%, y/y.

The Atlanta-based company (NYSE: NSC) said current quarter results included rail line sales of $53 million and a large land sale that resulted in a net gain of $85 million.

The operating ratio in the quarter, a key indicator of efficiency, was 68.5% compared to 62.6% in fourth quarter 2024.