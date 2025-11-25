United Airlines resumes Seattle cargo after fuel shortage resolution

(UPDATED 12:30 p.m. ET)
United Airlines announced Tuesday afternoon that it has lifted a planned embargo for cargo on narrowbody flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after news that crews have begun to repair a leak in the pipeline serving the airport. The leak, which lasted more than a week, created fuel shortages for airlines.
United Cargo (NASDAQ: UAL) said in a note to customers late Monday that it would place a temporary embargo on all shipments to and from Seattle carried on single-aisle passenger aircraft, such as the Boeing 737-800 and the Airbus A320, starting on Wednesday. Small parcels under 100 pounds and life-saving medical shipments were to be exempt from the ban.
“This measure is being implemented out of caution to support fuel conservation efforts at the airport and will be in effect until further notice,” United Cargo said.
BP’s Olympic Pipeline has been shut for more than a week because of a fuel leak near Everett, Washington. BP released a statement Monday night that crews had identified the source of the leak and are developing plans for repairs and a partial restart.
Alaska Airlines (NYSE: ALK) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), with the largest presence and fuel requirements in Seattle, have moved to minimize the disruption to travelers during the busy Thanksgiving period.
Alaska Airlines is gassing up fully at departure cities to allow aircraft to make roundtrips and reduce the amount of fuel needed from Sea-Tac airport, the company said in a statement. It has also expanded operations to supply jet fuel by truck and is adding a fuel stop to about a dozen domestic long-haul flights per day. The fuel stop allows a flight to depart Seattle with limited fuel and land at an airport along the flight path to pump in additional fuel before continuing to the destination airport.
Delta has also transported extra fuel with tanker trucks, but discontinued fuel stops on select long-haul flights on Tuesday, Delta spokesperson Morgan Durrant said.
