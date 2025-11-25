United Airlines resumes Seattle cargo after fuel shortage resolution

(UPDATED 12:30 p.m. ET)

United Airlines announced Tuesday afternoon that it has lifted a planned embargo for cargo on narrowbody flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after news that crews have begun to repair a leak in the pipeline serving the airport. The leak, which lasted more than a week, created fuel shortages for airlines.

United Cargo (NASDAQ: UAL) said in a note to customers late Monday that it would place a temporary embargo on all shipments to and from Seattle carried on single-aisle passenger aircraft, such as the Boeing 737-800 and the Airbus A320, starting on Wednesday. Small parcels under 100 pounds and life-saving medical shipments were to be exempt from the ban.

“This measure is being implemented out of caution to support fuel conservation efforts at the airport and will be in effect until further notice,” United Cargo said.