Untying the Suez — Navigate B2B

The Ever Given has been clogging up the Suez Canal for four days and the effects range from skyrocketing oil prices to massive freight delays.

Ocean Audit CEO Steve Ferreira has his eye on the maritime markets to see what the repercussions from the blockage will be. On this episode of Navigate B2B he explored the why and how of maritime recovery.

Ferreira welcomed Jess Dankert, vice president of supply chain at RILA. Dankert provided her thoughts on systematic changes in ocean shipping and also offered her perspective on the Suez Canal backup.



