Untying the Suez — Navigate B2B

Why the problem is bigger than just moving a ship

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, March 26, 2021
0 20 Less than a minute

The Ever Given has been clogging up the Suez Canal for four days and the effects range from skyrocketing oil prices to massive freight delays. 

Ocean Audit CEO Steve Ferreira has his eye on the maritime markets to see what the repercussions from the blockage will be. On this episode of Navigate B2B he explored the why and how of maritime recovery. 

Ferreira welcomed Jess Dankert, vice president of supply chain at RILA. Dankert provided her thoughts on systematic changes in ocean shipping and also offered her perspective on the Suez Canal backup. 

You can find more Navigate B2B episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

