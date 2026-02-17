UPS identifies 22 package facilities for closure

United Parcel Service this year plans to close 22 package sortation centers with union employees in 18 states, including facilities in Dallas, Miami, Baltimore and Atlanta, according to court documents filed last week.

It is the first time UPS (NYSE: UPS) has publicly disclosed which locations it intends to shut down this year as part of an aggressive strategy for network consolidation and automation aimed at improving profitability by better matching capacity and labor with lower parcel volumes. UPS is on track to decouple 50% of its business with Amazon, its largest customer, by June because the deliveries are not profitable and also recently agreed to outsource last-mile delivery to the U.S. Postal Service for certain economy shipments.

The optimization plan, called Network of the Future, envisions closing 200 sortation centers over five years. Last year, UPS reduced 48,000 frontline jobs and closed 93 owned and leased distribution centers.

Chief Financial Officer Brian Dykes said on a Jan. 27 earnings call that UPS would close 24 facilities in the first half of the year and eliminate 30,000 jobs. Twenty-two of those locations have union-represented employees, according to exhibits submitted in connection with a Teamsters union lawsuit against the company’s plans to reduce its driver workforce through buyouts.