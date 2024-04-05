UPS plans to hire 300 pilots to support Postal Service contract

UPS is looking to hire more than 300 pilots to support an anticipated increase in air cargo demand driven by a new multi-year contract from the U.S. Postal Service, according to the union representing the company’s air crews.

“The Independent Pilots Association Executive Board was informed that UPS HR is resuming their pilot hiring process to account for the additional volume surge that will occur as the year progresses,” the union said in a statement shared with FreightWaves. “The initial projected estimate for hiring is expected to be 300+ additional crew members, which is subject to adjustment once the network plan for the additional USPS volume is finalized.”

The Independent Pilots Association is the bargaining representative for about 3,200 pilots at UPS (NYSE: UPS).

UPS beat out FedEx Express on Monday for the five-and-a-half-year Postal Service contract, which FedEx (NYSE: FDX) had held for more than 20 years. The call for pilots runs counter to initial assessments from analysts that UPS would need to add few, if any, aircraft to support the Postal Service because of its ability to lean on its high-performing linehaul truck network to move a portion of the volume. FedEx has acknowledged recent difficulties turning a decent profit on its postal business and UPS was expected to address that by running a leaner air network.