UPS rebrands SurePost as Ground Saver

UPS has changed the name of its most economical domestic shipping service from SurePost to Ground Saver after ending its partnership with the U.S. Postal Service at the end of 2024.

The company didn’t make an announcement, but customers now see the new name on the website. Ground Saver is primarily used by large businesses to ship packages door to door.

With SurePost, UPS (NYSE: UPS) inducted massive parcel volumes deep into the postal network for last-mile delivery to residences. The Atlanta-based parcel giant decided to fully insource the product when the Postal Service raised its prices. As the cost difference with its own ground network narrowed, management realized it could provide better service on its own.

Ground Saver promises delivery times equal to regular Ground plus one or two days, with greater reliability and visibility than SurePost. It is ideal for less urgent packages under 10 pounds and available within the lower 48 states, according to UPS. SurePost also delivered to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and other territories. Ground Saver features include photo proof of delivery, package tracking and the ability to upgrade to faster UPS Ground via the MyChoice app.