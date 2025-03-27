US, Canadian steelworkers hit with layoffs amid tariff uncertainty

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. said it will lay off more than 1,200 steel and mine workers in Michigan and Minnesota, citing market conditions and weak automotive production in the U.S.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker’s announcement comes after a steelmaker in Canada said it was eliminating about 140 workers’ jobs last month due to the effect of U.S. tariffs.

President Donald Trump imposed 25% steel and aluminum tariffs on all countries on March 12, which may go higher if the White House follows through with reciprocal duties on April 2.

Cleveland-Cliffs officials said the job cuts in Michigan and Minnesota are focused on adjusting capacity as auto manufacturers slow production amid uncertain demand for new cars in 2025.



