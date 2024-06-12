Watch Now


US Customs officers seize cocaine from merchant vessel in Puerto Rico

Cocaine valued at $4M found inside container chassis

Caleb Revill
The contraband was seized from a merchant vessel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, traveling from the Dominican Republic. Pictured container ship is not the vessel related to this incident. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 450 pounds of cocaine hidden in a container chassis aboard the Teo Shipping Corp. merchant vessel Blue Wave arriving in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday from the Dominican Republic.

The large cocaine shipment was made up of 183 bricks valued at $4 million. (Photo: CBP)

According to a Wednesday news release from CBP, the contraband is estimated to be valued at $4 million. The San Juan A-TCET Vessel Search Team boarded the vessel at Pier 15 for a walk-through inspection on Tuesday. There, officers found anomalies in the chassis of a container that was scheduled for unlading. 

After further inspection, the officers found 183 bricks of a substance that tested positive for cocaine. Homeland Security Investigations is in charge of the investigation.

“The significant seizure of 450 pounds of cocaine by our dedicated CBP officers in San Juan underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting our borders and keeping our communities safe,” said Roberto Vaquero, director of field operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, in the news release.  “This finding demonstrates the relentless efforts of our team to intercept and dismantle drug trafficking networks that threaten the security of our nation.”


DHS Press Officer Jeffrey Quinones told FreightWaves that no arrests have been made in the incident.

“HSI is investigating the case,” Quinones said. “Literally it was a cold hit.”

The drug bust comes days after the U.S. Coast Guard seized $7.4 million in cocaine and arrested nine smugglers from a vessel sailing approximately 75 nautical miles south of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, in a separate incident on June 3.


Caleb Revill

Caleb Revill is a journalist, writer and lifelong learner working as a Junior Writer for Firecrown. When he isn't tackling breaking news, Caleb is on the lookout for fascinating feature stories. Every person has a story to tell, and Caleb wants to help share them! He can be contacted by email anytime at [email protected].