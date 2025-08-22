European postal operators suspend parcel service to US

European postal operators are alerting businesses and individuals that end of the U.S. de minimis exemption on small-dollar shipments from all countries, which currently can be imported duty-free, has curtailed their ability to ship packages to the United States.

The new measure will significantly impact postal operators and customers worldwide. Postal operators across Europe are actively working together on solutions to meet the new requirements imposed by the United States. PostEurope, which represents 51 European postal companies, said on Tuesday that key details, such as how U.S. customs duties will be collected and what data must be submitted to U.S. authorities, have yet to be fully defined. U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued limited technical guidance on Aug. 15, leaving little time for full implementation by the deadline.

“If critical issues and processes are not defined and, thus, compliant solutions cannot be found before the regulations take effect on Aug. 29, PostEurop members . . . may be constrained to temporarily restrict or suspend the shipping of goods via the postal networks to the United States,” the trade association said in a statement.

The White House last month issued an executive order revoking special treatment for commercial goods valued at $800 or less, effective Aug. 29, saying the U.S. Customs rule served as a loophole for criminals to smuggle goods and companies to evade tariffs. The current de minimis rules allow low-value goods to enter the country with an exemption from import levies and minimal customs processing. Congress raised the de minimis threshold a decade ago to make it easier for Etsy sellers and other small businesses to buy goods from overseas and compete in digital commerce.