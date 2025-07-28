US-EU deal sets a 15% tariff on most goods from Europe

The Trump administration and the 27-nation European Union agreed on Sunday to a trade framework setting a 15% tariff on most imported goods from Europe, while goods from the U.S. will face zero tariffs.

U.S. exports to the EU include fuels, pharmaceuticals, machinery, and aircraft. The EU, in turn, exports cars, pharmaceuticals, vehicles, semiconductors and machinery to the U.S.

As part of the deal, the EU agreed to purchase $750 billion worth of energy from the U.S., and invest $600 billion more in the U.S.

“All of the countries will be opened up to trade with the United States at zero tariffs, and they’re agreeing to purchase a vast amount of military equipment,” President Donald Trump said, according to CNN.