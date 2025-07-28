Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Container ShippingGlobal Supply ChainInternationalNews

US-EU deal sets a 15% tariff on most goods from Europe

The tariff rate is a reduction from the 30% the Trump administration threatened on the EU July 12

Noi Mahoney
·
As part of the deal, the European Union has agreed to purchase $750 billion worth of energy from the U.S., and invest $600 billion more in the U.S. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. and EU agreed to a trade framework with a 15% tariff on most EU imports to the U.S. and zero tariffs on U.S. imports to the EU.
  • The EU committed to purchasing $750 billion in U.S. energy and investing an additional $600 billion in the U.S.
  • This agreement avoids the 30% tariffs previously threatened by the Trump administration, providing certainty for businesses.
  • The deal follows similar agreements with Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the UK, but negotiations with Mexico, Canada, and China remain ongoing.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

The Trump administration and the 27-nation European Union agreed on Sunday to a trade framework setting a 15% tariff on most imported goods from Europe, while goods from the U.S. will face zero tariffs.

U.S. exports to the EU include fuels, pharmaceuticals, machinery, and aircraft. The EU, in turn, exports cars, pharmaceuticals, vehicles, semiconductors and machinery to the U.S.

As part of the deal, the EU agreed to purchase $750 billion worth of energy from the U.S., and invest $600 billion more in the U.S.

“All of the countries will be opened up to trade with the United States at zero tariffs, and they’re agreeing to purchase a vast amount of military equipment,” President Donald Trump said, according to CNN

The agreement, which has yet to be finalized, staves off the 30% tariffs Trump had threatened to impose on the EU earlier this month, as well as high import duties on U.S. goods into EU countries.

Trade between the U.S. and EU totaled around $975 billion worth of goods in 2024, according to Commerce Department data. 

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said the deal creates certainty for companies on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Today with this deal, we are creating more predictability for our businesses,” von der Leyen said in a news release. “In these turbulent times, this is necessary for our companies to be able to plan and invest. We are ensuring immediate tariff relief. This will have a clear impact on the bottom lines of our companies.”

The deal comes after the U.S. announced trade agreements with Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom.

The Trump administration has yet to reach final trade agreements with the top three U.S. trade partners — Mexico, Canada and China.

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com