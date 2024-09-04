US, Guatemala dismantle human smuggling ring tied to 2022 Texas migrant deaths

The U.S. Department of Justice, along with domestic and international partners, has dismantled a human smuggling network based in Guatemala that was responsible for the deaths of 53 migrants in a tractor-trailer in Texas in 2022.

The migrants, including eight children, died in San Antonio after being trapped in a tractor-trailer that had a malfunctioning air-conditioning unit. It is the deadliest human smuggling case in American history. Twenty-one of those who died were Guatemalans, the Justice Department said in an announcement.

“Over the past two years, the Justice Department has worked methodically to hold accountable those responsible for the horrific tragedy in San Antonio that killed 53 people who had been preyed on by human smugglers,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the announcement. “With these arrests, the Justice Department and our partners in Guatemala have now arrested a total of 14 people for their alleged involvement in this tragedy. We are committed to continuing to work with our partners both in the United States and abroad to target the most prolific and dangerous human smuggling groups operating in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Colombia and Panama.”

Guatemalan authorities executed search warrants on Aug. 21, investigators said. Law enforcement arrested Rigoberto Ramon Miranda-Orozco, who was indicted in the Western District of Texas in the investigation. Six others arrested in the investigation will be charged in Guatemala. Investigators did not release their identities.



