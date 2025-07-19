US moves to restrict Mexican airlines over cargo, competition concerns

The U.S. Department of Transportation on Saturday threatened to dissolve Delta Air Lines joint venture with Aeromexico and restrict Mexican flights in response to alleged anti-competitive behavior by Mexico’s government, including the forced relocation of all-cargo carriers in 2023 to a secondary airport.

It also put European countries on notice that similar measures could be taken against them if U.S. airlines are restricted from their airports in ways that disrupt the competitive balance established under air transport agreements in an effort to limit noise levels in city centers.

The Department of Transportation said the Mexican government has impaired the operating rights of U.S. airlines under the 2015 U.S.-Mexico Air Transport Agreement.

Mexico banned freighter operators from the country’s main international airport in Mexico City ostensibly to relieve chronic congestion and allow expansion projects. The government also rescinded some take off and landing slots allotted to passenger carriers.