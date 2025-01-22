US says China pressed unfair advantages to dominate shipping, shipbuilding 

China is leveraging unfair trade practices to dominate the global ocean shipping and shipbuilding markets, a U.S. investigation has found.

The investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of unfair practices determined that China for decades has taken aim at specific industries by undercutting competition in order to command dominant market share.

The results of the probe initiated in April 2024 were summarized in a report by the office of the United States trade representative (USTR).

“For nearly three decades, China has targeted the maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors for dominance and has employed increasingly aggressive and specific targets in pursuing dominance of the maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors,” the report stated. “China has largely achieved its dominance goals, severely disadvantaging U.S. companies, workers, and the U.S. economy generally through lessened competition and commercial opportunities and through the creation of economic security risks from dependencies and vulnerabilities.”



