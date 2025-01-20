Ocean rates could fall as Houthis say they will end Red Sea attacks

Yemen’s Houthi rebels said they will cease attacks on Israel and on merchant shipping in the Red Sea as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect Sunday.

“If Israel stops the aggression in Gaza, and if the U.S., UK and Israel stop the aggression against Yemen, the Houthis will stop their operations, including attacks against navies and commercial ships,” Houthi spokesperson Mohammed al-Bukhaiti told Arab news service Al Jazeera on Saturday.

The ceasefire began over the weekend with an exchange of Israeli hostages from Gaza and Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. Later phases will include the withdrawal of Israel from Gaza.

Ocean lines have said they are watching developments in the Red Sea but have offered no timeline to resume regular schedules there. Among major lines, only CMA CGM has maintained a schedule on the Suez Canal route.



