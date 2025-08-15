US tariffs impacting Mexican trucking industry, exports drop over 50%

Exports, production and domestic sales of Mexican-built heavy-duty trucks saw steep year over year declines in July.
Mexican trucking industry officials attributed U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum and copper for the sharp contractions, along with the uncertainty in the market created by increased duties on goods from Mexico to the U.S.
“The impact we’re having is primarily related to steel, aluminum and now copper,” Rogelio Arzate, president of Mexico’s National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor Producers (Anpact), said during a news conference on Tuesday. “[Tariffs] generate uncertainty, and we see it reflected in the results we’ve had so far this year.”
Exports of Mexican-made trucks fell 51.6% year-over-year in July to 7,867 units, while production plummeted 55.1% year-over-year to 9,668 units, according to data from Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography.
The U.S. market was the main destination for exports of trucks made in Mexico, accounting for 94.9% in July, followed by Canada at 3.5% and Colombia at 0.7%.
On July 31, the U.S. and Mexico agreed to extend an existing trade deal for 90 days while negotiations continue for a long term agreement.
The 90-day extension means a 25% tariff rate will stay in place for Mexico instead of a 30% levy that would have started Friday as part of the Trump administration’s global “reciprocal” tariff policy.
Imported goods from Mexico covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement remain exempt from tariffs.
Guillermo Rosales, deputy director general of the Mexican Association of Automobile Dealers, said the trade uncertainty between Mexico and the U.S. is hurting demand for trucks.
“We expect that during the rest of 2025 and 2026, as long as there is no clarity on the terms under which the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will be renegotiated, we will continue in a negative environment for the sale of heavy commercial vehicles,” Rosales said during the same news conference.
The 16 members of Anpact in Mexico are Freightliner, Kenworth, Navistar, Hino, International, DINA, MAN SE, Mercedes-Benz, Isuzu, Scania, Shacman Trucks, Foton, Cummins, Detroit Diesel, Daimler Buses Mexico and Volkswagen Buses.
Wholesale sales of trucks in Mexico dropped 60.1% year-over-year to 2,175 units in July, compared to 5,452 in the same year-ago period.
Freightliner was the top truck producer and exporter in Mexico in July, producing 5,977 trucks, a 39% year-over-year decline. The truck maker exported 5,540 units during April, a 36.3% year-over-year decrease.
International Trucks Inc. was the No. 2 producer and exporter, manufacturing 2,218 trucks in July, a 74.7% year-over-year decrease. The truck maker’s exports fell 74.8% year-over-year to 1,739 units during the month.
Kenworth came in third for production and exports during July, manufacturing 953 truckings, a 52% year-over-year decline. The company’s exports decreased 10% year-over-year to 588 units.