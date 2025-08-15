US tariffs impacting Mexican trucking industry, exports drop over 50%

Exports, production and domestic sales of Mexican-built heavy-duty trucks saw steep year over year declines in July.

Mexican trucking industry officials attributed U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum and copper for the sharp contractions, along with the uncertainty in the market created by increased duties on goods from Mexico to the U.S.

“The impact we’re having is primarily related to steel, aluminum and now copper,” Rogelio Arzate, president of Mexico’s National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor Producers (Anpact), said during a news conference on Tuesday. “[Tariffs] generate uncertainty, and we see it reflected in the results we’ve had so far this year.”

Exports of Mexican-made trucks fell 51.6% year-over-year in July to 7,867 units, while production plummeted 55.1% year-over-year to 9,668 units, according to data from Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography.