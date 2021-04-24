  • ITVI.USA
Using intermodal for carbon neutrality can get complicated — The Stockout

Where to look when the easy loads have been picked off

Kaylee Nix
Saturday, April 24, 2021
Trust Echo Global Logistics for all your freight transportation and CPG shipping needs. Learn more about Echo at www.echo.com/cpg.

In this episode of The Stockout, Mike Baudendistel discusses the challenges and opportunities that CPG companies face when looking to reduce their carbon footprint by converting rail intermodal to truckload.

In honor of Earth Day and following FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit, Baudendistel discusses a Passport article he wrote about the difficulties of finding loads that work for conversion to intermodal when the easy loads (low-hanging fruit) have already been picked off. 

Baudendistel also discusses the biggest transportation news this week, CN’s bid to acquire Kansas City Southern, and the impact that it may have on CPG companies. He also provides a rundown of some of the key takeaways from companies that reported earnings this week. 
 
You can find more The Stockout episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix
Saturday, April 24, 2021
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

