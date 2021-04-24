Using intermodal for carbon neutrality can get complicated — The Stockout

Trust Echo Global Logistics for all your freight transportation and CPG shipping needs. Learn more about Echo at www.echo.com/cpg.

In this episode of The Stockout, Mike Baudendistel discusses the challenges and opportunities that CPG companies face when looking to reduce their carbon footprint by converting rail intermodal to truckload.

In honor of Earth Day and following FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit, Baudendistel discusses a Passport article he wrote about the difficulties of finding loads that work for conversion to intermodal when the easy loads (low-hanging fruit) have already been picked off.

Baudendistel also discusses the biggest transportation news this week, CN’s bid to acquire Kansas City Southern, and the impact that it may have on CPG companies. He also provides a rundown of some of the key takeaways from companies that reported earnings this week.



You can find more The Stockout episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Visit our sponsor, Echo Global Logistics

Sign up for The Stockout newsletter

Subscribe to our Youtube

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook