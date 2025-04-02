Using real-time data to navigate today’s volatile tariff landscape

The Trump administration’s tariffs – and our trading partners’ various responses to them – have sent shockwaves through global supply chains, driving volatility and spreading uncertainty for freight market participants. As tariffs reshape trade flows and impact everything from trucking capacity to ocean freight rates, supply chain professionals are grappling with a rapidly changing landscape that demands agility and data-driven decision making.

“The speed and unpredictability of recent tariff actions have caught many in the industry off guard,” says Craig Fuller, founder and CEO of SONAR. “Companies are scrambling to adapt their supply chains and procurement strategies, often with limited visibility into how market conditions are shifting.”

This is where high-frequency freight data becomes an invaluable asset. Platforms like SONAR that provide real-time insights into freight market dynamics allow carriers, shippers and brokers to detect changing conditions as they unfold and to react swiftly.

For carriers, granular data on tender rejection rates, spot rates and volume across lanes enables more strategic capacity deployment and pricing. Shippers can leverage this intelligence to secure capacity and favorable rates before wider market awareness drives up costs. Meanwhile, brokers gain a competitive edge through enhanced market visibility that helps them connect supply and demand more efficiently.



