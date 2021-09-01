Using the right language in sales — Put That Coffee Down

Surge Transportation is the fastest growing 3PL in the logistics space today. Based in Chicago and Jacksonville, they offer unrestricted access to almost all accounts, limitless territory, and a chance to be a key player in a growing company. To find out more email jobs@eric-lisciandrellosurgetransportation-com

Salespeople should have strong verbal skills to pull from in different scenarios, and to be successful, you need to know when to use certain words.

On this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle talk about how sales communication should differ among clients, prospects and colleagues.

They welcome Conner Miller, co-founder of ArdentX, to the show to talk about what you should and shouldn’t say in certain communication situations. Some pointers include knowing when to limit exclamation points, eliminating emojis in business conversation, and using the right wording to let your boss (and audience) know that you are truly professional.



