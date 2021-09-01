  • ITVI.USA
Put That Coffee Down

Using the right language in sales — Put That Coffee Down

What to say and not to say when trying to land a sale

Kaylee Nix
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
1 minute read

Salespeople should have strong verbal skills to pull from in different scenarios, and to be successful, you need to know when to use certain words. 

On this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle talk about how sales communication should differ among clients, prospects and colleagues. 

They welcome Conner Miller, co-founder of ArdentX, to the show to talk about what you should and shouldn’t say in certain communication situations. Some pointers include knowing when to limit exclamation points, eliminating emojis in business conversation, and using the right wording to let your boss (and audience) know that you are truly professional. 

You can find more Put That Coffee Down episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

