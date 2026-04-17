USPS imposes strict May 1 deadline on non-domiciled CDL drivers for mail transport

The U.S. Postal Service has drawn a hard line on driver eligibility for its massive linehaul network. In a letter dated April 16, 2026, Chief Logistics Officer and EVP Peter Routsolias notified all suppliers that effective May 1, non-domiciled holders of Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs) may not transport mail under Postal Service contracts or ordering agreements unless they have been screened and badged by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS).

“Suppliers must ensure that any driver assigned to Postal Service work has satisfied all applicable screening and clearance requirements before performing service,” the letter states. “It is the supplier’s responsibility to provide the required forms and information for clearance processing.” Suppliers with questions are directed to contact their designated Administrative Official.

The directive enforces a phase-out first announced in January 2026, when USPS said it would work with contracted providers to eliminate unvetted non-domiciled CDL operators, citing alignment with Department of Transportation safety initiatives and recent audits of non-domiciled licensing practices.

The policy arrives after a rocky history. In late October 2025, USPS briefly halted loading of trailers pulled by non-domiciled CDL drivers. The result was immediate chaos: canceled loads, missed trips, and delayed sorts across a network that moves roughly 55,000 truckloads and nearly 2 billion miles annually. On a supplier call, Routsolias admitted the agency had underestimated the scale of the Postal Service’s reliance on non-dom CDLs. “We didn’t understand the magnitude of how many people were using non-domiciled CDLs, and quite honestly, the amount of omits was astronomical,” he said. Service impacts forced a rapid reversal.

Capacity pressures have only intensified. Major contractor 10 Roads Express, which handled significant USPS volume, is shutting down in early 2026 after losing key contracts, removing thousands of drivers and tractors from the market. Office of Inspector General reports and industry investigations have long highlighted vetting gaps, hours-of-service violations, and fatal crashes involving some mail-hauling contractors, lending urgency to the safety push. Carriers now have just two weeks to complete USPIS screening or find replacement drivers. While the goal is improved accountability, the move risks further tightening an already strained third-party capacity base at a time when USPS faces ongoing cost and service challenges. Transportation providers must act quickly to protect their mail-hauling business.