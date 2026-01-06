USPS tightens vetting for immigrant truck drivers

The U.S. Postal Service on Monday said it will require trucking contractors to weed out non-domiciled holders of commercial driver’s licenses who aren’t eligible to drive in the United States, taking its cue from a recent Department of Transportation crackdown on immigrant drivers that allegedly pose a safety risk.

The mail agency said it will begin working with trucking companies that haul mail between distribution centers to phase out any use of non-domiciled CDL operators who have not been thoroughly vetted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The move aligns with a late September emergency interim final rule issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that significantly restricts eligibility for non-domiciled commercial driver’s license holders. The agency cited fatal crashes and widespread state compliance failures as the rationale for the quick rule change. The rule requires that states immediately stop issuing new non-domiciled CDLs, but provides a two-year period before all such licenses are invalidated.

The new regulation targets asylum seekers, refugees and recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.