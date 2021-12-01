  • ITVI.USA
    11,430.830
    74.770
    0.7%
  • OTLT.USA
    3.272
    -0.130
    -3.8%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.970
    0.120
    0.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    11,412.650
    71.160
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.160
    4.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.720
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.380
    14.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.240
    0.100
    4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.160
    0.060
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.010
    -0.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    132.000
    -5.000
    -3.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    11,430.830
    74.770
    0.7%
  • OTLT.USA
    3.272
    -0.130
    -3.8%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.970
    0.120
    0.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    11,412.650
    71.160
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.160
    4.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.720
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.380
    14.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.240
    0.100
    4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.160
    0.060
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.010
    -0.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    132.000
    -5.000
    -3.6%
American ShipperCanadaContainerMaritimeNewsTop StoriesTrucking

Vancouver port truckers reach deal with 1 carrier after calling strike

Drivers at Aheer Transportation reach tentative agreement

Photo of Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Follow on Twitter Tuesday, November 30, 2021
1 minute read
A truck outside the Port of Vancouver travels on a highway near the water
Drivers at two carriers serving the Port of Vancouver have been seeking benefits and improved detention pay. (Photo: Vancouver Fraser Port Authority)

Truckers at one of two Port of Vancouver carriers facing a strike have reached a tentative agreement, their union said on Tuesday.

Aheer Transportation signed the agreement a day after the union Unifor issued a 72-hour strike notice. The drivers at the British Columbia port have been seeking health and dental benefits, and improved detention pay. 

However, about 120 drivers at Prudential Transportation still plan to begin a strike on Friday.

Aheer signed a tentative pattern agreement similar to others that Unifor has reached with the Vancouver port trucking companies. 

Jerry Dias, Unifor national president, called on Prudential to follow suit. 

“The Unifor pattern agreement in Vancouver’s container truck sector is fair and provides drivers with reasonable wages and benefits,” Dias said in a statement. “There is simply no reason every trucking company at the port should not have signed it already.”

The continued threat of a strike — albeit smaller — comes as the Port of Vancouver faces continued strain resulting from the disruption of rail service due to flooding and landslides. As of Tuesday evening, 55 vessels were waiting for a berth, including eight container vessels. 

Prudential and Aheer did not respond to requests for comment. Details of the agreement with Aheer have not been released. 

More coverage

Click for more articles by Nate Tabak

Tags
Photo of Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Follow on Twitter Tuesday, November 30, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak is a Toronto-based journalist and producer who covers cybersecurity and cross-border trucking and logistics for FreightWaves. He spent seven years reporting stories in the Balkans and Eastern Europe as a reporter, producer and editor based in Kosovo. He previously worked at newspapers in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the San Jose Mercury News. He graduated from UC Berkeley, where he studied the history of American policing. Contact Nate at ntabak@freightwaves.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.