VC-backed CloudTrucks blames ‘tough freight market’ for layoffs

Like many FreightTech companies that have laid off workers in recent months, CloudTrucks blames the declining freight market for the job cuts.
“In this tough freight market, we must focus on operating efficiently so we can best serve our customers and maintain competitive rates,” Tobenna Arodiogbu, co-founder and CEO of San Francisco-based CloudTrucks, said in an emailed statement to FreightWaves.
The venture capital-backed trucking technology provider, which has raised nearly $142 million since its founding in 2019, declined to disclose the exact number of employees affected or the percentage of the company’s workforce that was part of the layoffs announced last week.
However, a source close to the company claims that 40% of the CloudTrucks team was let go.
PitchBook, an online resource tool for analysts, private equity and venture capital investors, puts CloudTrucks’ official employee count at 112 employees in 2022.
CloudTrucks, which markets fintech solutions aimed to help owner-operators run their trucking businesses, raised $115 million in Series B funding in November 2021 in a deal led by Tiger Global.
“We are immensely grateful for the contributions of each of our departing employees and are committed to offering support to impacted employees while ensuring that the company moves forward in a way that is best for our customers, our partners and the future of the business,” Arodiogbu said.
Besides Arodiogbu, CloudTrucks’ co-founders include Jin Shieh and George Ezenna.
Nearly 730 tech companies have laid off more than 201,000 employees since the start of 2023, according to data compiled by Layoffs.fyi, a website that’s been tracking tech layoffs since March 2020.
Do you have a news tip to share? Send me an email or message me @cage_writer on Twitter. Your name will not be used without your permission.
Read more articles here:
Lipsey Logistics cites weak freight market for layoffs
Insiders say Flock Freight is a ‘toxic dumpster fire’ with only months of cash left
TQL hits ex-broker with 2nd noncompete lawsuit
Former employees sue NC-based trucking firm over mass firing
Future of Supply Chain
JUNE 21-22, 2023 • CLEVELAND, OH • IN-PERSON EVENT
The greatest minds in the transportation, logistics and supply chain industries will share insights, predict future trends and showcase emerging technology the FreightWaves way–with engaging discussions, rapid-fire demos, interactive sponsor kiosks and more.
One Comment
Thagearjammer
All these tech companies pretty much are a waste of resources. Trucking is an old man; best is phone call or email. Idk why they thought that disrupting trucking would happen. The only tech resources that’s useful is knowing if the scale is open or closed. Sirius Xm and gps. Everything else is worthless frustrating annoying. Load tracking wth 🤦♀️ now I have two phones and virtual location software so they can track my truck like I’m an Uber. Never get surge pricing! More complexity than ever. it’s just another sucker on the nipple. Cut costs pay better! Saas is more profitable than moving the loads. The business supporting trucking are more profitable than the actual business they support.