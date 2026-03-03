VIDEO: Iran attacks refineries; CMA CGM shuts down all cargo bookings to Middle East

CMA CGM on Tuesday became the latest global container line to suspend all cargo bookings to the Middle East as Iranian attacks brought shipping to a halt in the Persian Gulf.

Reports said a half-dozen oil and gas tankers have been damaged in the region. The Athena Nova, a Honduran-flagged bitumen tanker operated out of the United Arab Emirates, was hit by two drones as it attempted to cross the strait and was sinking.

The U.S.-registered tanker Stena Imperative sustained damage when it was hit at the port of Bahrain. No crew were injured, but one shipyard worker was killed and two injured in the attack. The vessel is part of the Maritime Administration’s Tanker Security Program to support international trade and U.S. armed forces.

“In view of the on-going developments in the region, CMA CGM has decided to suspend all bookings with immediate effect,” the liner said in an advisory, “and until further notice for ports of loading/ports of discharge located in the following countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (all ports except Fujairah and Khor Fakkan), Saudi Arabia (all ports except Jeddah, King Abdallah Port, Yanbu, NEOM), and Iraq (port of Umm Qasr).”