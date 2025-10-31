Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Waabi integrates AI Driver into Volvo Autonomous Truck

Key milestone with Volvo paves way for future commercial self-driving truck rollout

Thomas Wasson
(Photo: Waabi)
Key Takeaways:

  • Waabi and Volvo Autonomous Solutions successfully integrated the Waabi Driver with Volvo's VNL Autonomous truck, marking a significant step in their strategic partnership.
  • This integration aims to advance toward broader commercial deployment, with Waabi preparing for a "driver-out" milestone by the end of the year.
  • Both companies emphasize the necessity of purpose-built hardware with redundant systems and vertical integration for safe, scalable, and commercially viable autonomous trucking.
Autonomous truck technology maker Waabi and Volvo Autonomous Solutions recently announced the successful integration of the Waabi Driver with the Volvo VNL Autonomous. The milestone marks a new chapter in the strategic partnership, which was announced earlier in February. With the integration complete, both companies are now looking toward the next steps—broader commercial deployment.

“The future of autonomous trucking hinges on three critical areas: autonomous technology that is safe, scalable, and can deliver on customer needs; hardware that is purpose-built for autonomous operations from the ground up; and a commercial deployment model that solves problems in the supply chain without added friction,” said Raquel Urtasun, founder and CEO of Waabi, in the release.

For Volvo, the addition of the Waabi virtual driver will augment its custom-built Volvo VNL autonomous truck, which is designed with redundant systems to handle fully autonomous operations. These redundant systems include braking, steering, and communication, among others.

Earlier this year, Urtasun spoke with FreightWaves about the Volvo partnership and noted that the path forward for autonomous trucking technology companies relies on vertical integration and a willing OEM partner.

“We don’t believe that retrofit is an option for that redundant platform; we believe that our technology, and any AV player for that matter, should be vertically integrated into a redundant platform that is purposefully built for self-driving,” said Urtasun.

Waabi’s successful integration is part of a larger push toward commercialization, with the company telling FreightWaves in August that it is preparing for a driver-out milestone by the end of the year. The company also recently appointed former Uber Freight CEO Lior Ron as its chief operating officer in August to help scale operations ahead of an eventual commercial launch.

Volvo’s collaboration with Waabi is part of a yearslong effort in which Volvo Group Venture Capital became a strategic investor in the company back in January 2023, then later invested during the company’s $200 million Series B round.

Thomas Wasson

Based in Chattanooga TN, Thomas is an Enterprise Trucking Analyst at FreightWaves with a focus on news commentary, analysis and trucking insights. Before that, he worked at a digital trucking startup aifleet, Arrive Logistics, and U.S. Xpress Enterprises with an emphasis on fleet management, load planning, freight analysis, and truckload network design. He hosts two podcasts and newsletters at FreightWaves — Loaded and Rolling and Truck Tech.