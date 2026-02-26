Walmart agrees to $100M settlement over payments to gig delivery drivers

Walmart has agreed to a $100 million judgment to settle allegations from the Federal Trade Commission and 11 states that the company caused on-demand delivery drivers to lose tens of millions of dollars’ worth of earnings by deceiving them about the base pay, incentive pay and tips they could earn.

Under a proposed order from a judge in U.S. District Court for Northern California, Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) is also required to implement an earnings verification program to ensure drivers are paid promised earnings and tips.

The FTC alleged that Walmart showed gig workers in its Spark Driver delivery program inflated base pay and tip amounts. The complaint also alleged that Walmart deceived customers by falsely claiming that 100% of customer tips would actually go to drivers.

Walmart crowd sources drivers through the Spark app. Drivers select orders they want to deliver with their own vehicles and pick them up at Walmart stores. Workers decide whether to accept delivery jobs based on Walmart statements about the base pay and tips that a driver can expect to receive if they complete the assignment.