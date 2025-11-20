Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
American ShipperCompany EarningsE-commerce & FulfillmentModern ShipperNewsParcel FreightPostalMagTop Stories

Walmart e-commerce sales rise 27% as shoppers opt for same-day delivery

New feature to show estimated delivery time down to the minute

Eric Kulisch
·
Packages move through an automated Walmart fulfillment center to be routed to vehicles for final-mile delivery (Photo: Walmart)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Walmart reported strong Q3 financial results, with revenue up 5.8% to $179.5 billion, largely propelled by a 27% increase in global e-commerce sales and substantial growth in same-day delivery.
  • The company is expanding its rapid delivery capabilities, now reaching 95% of U.S. households in under three hours, supported by significant investments in supply chain automation and AI-powered logistics.
  • Walmart is transferring its stock listing to Nasdaq, emphasizing its omnichannel strategy and technological investments that position it as a key player in the tech-oriented economy.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

Walmart’s revenue grew 5.8% to $179.5 billion in the third quarter behind a 27% jump in global e-commerce sales led by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery, and its third-party marketplace.

Online sales for Walmart U.S. (NYSE: WMT) increased 28% year over year, with marketplace growth of 17%. It was the division’s seventh consecutive quarter of e-commerce growth above 20%. Sales for same-day delivery increased almost 70%, with nearly 35% of store-fulfilled orders delivered in under three hours, the retail giant said Thursday in an earnings report for the quarter ended Oct. 31.

The nation’s largest retailer says it can deliver to about 95% of U.S. households in under three hours, up from 93% late last year and 76% two years ago. Expedited delivery service is popular, even among shoppers with lower incomes, CFO John David Rainey said in an interview on CNBC

The company also announced it is transferring its stock listing to the Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange, effective Dec. 9, essentially saying its omnichannel strategy, backed by investment in AI-powered tools, supply chain automation and e-commerce logistics technology, makes it more of a player in the tech-oriented economy. The Nasdaq is typically where newer, growth-oriented companies list common stock.

It was Walmart’s first earnings report since announcing last week that John Furner, 51, will succeed Doug McMillon, 59, as president and CEO, on Feb. 1. Furner, who began his career as an hourly associate, currently heads Walmart U.S.

Increased deployment of supply chain automation has improved efficiency, according to the company. In the United States, more than 60% of stores receive some freight from automated distribution centers and more than 50% of e-commerce fulfillment center volume is automated, which is driving better unit productivity and helping to lower delivery costs. 

Walmart said this holiday season it will test dynamic delivery windows for online shoppers, with delivery estimates that display delivery times down to the minute replacing static one-hour promises for eligible items. The AI-supported system factors in live traffic and driver location to give customers a more accurate delivery timetable. Some customers are already seeing sub-30-minute express estimates. The system is expected to be fully rolled out by the end of the fiscal year on Jan. 31.

Walmart International’s e-commerce sales were up 26% in the third quarter, while e-commerce revenue at Sam’s Club increased 22%. Grocery e–commerce sales were up by double digits, the company reported.

Almost a third of Walmart’s business outside the U.S. is digital, with e-commerce in China representing 50% of total sales. China deliveries are even faster than in the U.S., with nearly 80% of online orders arriving in under an hour, said McMillon.

Adjusted operating income was up 8% to $7.2 billion and adjusted earnings per share increased 6.9% to 62 cents. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/PostalMag stories by Eric Kulisch.

Walmart to build $300M North Carolina fulfillment center

FedEx, UPS lose parcel market share to big retailers, smaller couriers

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com