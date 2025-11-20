Walmart e-commerce sales rise 27% as shoppers opt for same-day delivery

Walmart’s revenue grew 5.8% to $179.5 billion in the third quarter behind a 27% jump in global e-commerce sales led by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery, and its third-party marketplace.

Online sales for Walmart U.S. (NYSE: WMT) increased 28% year over year, with marketplace growth of 17%. It was the division’s seventh consecutive quarter of e-commerce growth above 20%. Sales for same-day delivery increased almost 70%, with nearly 35% of store-fulfilled orders delivered in under three hours, the retail giant said Thursday in an earnings report for the quarter ended Oct. 31.

The nation’s largest retailer says it can deliver to about 95% of U.S. households in under three hours, up from 93% late last year and 76% two years ago. Expedited delivery service is popular, even among shoppers with lower incomes, CFO John David Rainey said in an interview on CNBC.

The company also announced it is transferring its stock listing to the Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange, effective Dec. 9, essentially saying its omnichannel strategy, backed by investment in AI-powered tools, supply chain automation and e-commerce logistics technology, makes it more of a player in the tech-oriented economy. The Nasdaq is typically where newer, growth-oriented companies list common stock.