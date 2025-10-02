Walmart to build $300M North Carolina fulfillment center

Walmart is ready to build a $300 million fulfillment center in North Carolina that will focus on shipping large items such as patio furniture and lawnmowers directly to customers, as soon as the next day, North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein announced on Tuesday.

The 1.2 million square-foot facility will be located in Kings Mountain, near Gastonia, and is expected to open in 2027, according to a news release from the Department of Commerce.

“As our e-commerce business continues to grow, this new fulfillment center will play a critical role in helping us serve customers faster,” said Karisa Sprague, Walmart U.S.’s senior vice president, supply chain.

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) operates more than 214 stories and Sam’s Clubs in North Carolina, as well as seven distribution centers. The new facility is expected to employ 300 people.