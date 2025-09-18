Amazon opens fulfillment services to Shein, Shopify and Walmart sellers

Amazon on Thursday announced the expansion of its third-party logistics product, giving merchants on Shein, Shopify and Walmart platforms the ability to pick, pack and ship their products from a single fulfillment operation.

The offer builds on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) multi-channel fulfillment service for merchants on other sales channels, including eBay, Etsy, Temu and TikTok Shop. Leveraging one shared inventory pool with Fulfillment by Amazon allows businesses to simplify order processing and quickly set up sales channels on new online stores, eliminating the time and cost associated with establishing separate fulfillment operations, Amazon said in a news release.

“By working with Shein, Shopify, and Walmart, we’re making it easier for sellers — especially the small and medium-sized businesses that drive our economy — to use our network to grow faster and more efficiently across their sales channels,” said Peter Larsen, vice president of Amazon Multichannel Commerce & Fulfillment.

Sellers can outsource the fulfillment of their orders from off-Amazon channels, including their own brand websites, to Amazon through Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment. The service is available in 11 countries, with deliveries made seven days per week. Fulfillment by Amazon is the service through which sellers can outsource fulfillment of their Amazon.com orders to Amazon.