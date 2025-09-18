Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Amazon opens fulfillment services to Shein, Shopify and Walmart sellers

Move underscores company’s role as a major third-party logistics provider

Eric Kulisch
·
Amazon has developed a massive logistics network for its own e-commerce sales and makes it available to third-party sellers. (Photo: Amazon)
Key Takeaways:

  • Amazon expanded its multi-channel fulfillment service (Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment or MCF) to include merchants on Shein, Shopify, and Walmart platforms.
  • MCF allows merchants to fulfill orders from various sales channels (including their own websites) using a single Amazon inventory pool, simplifying operations and reducing costs.
  • The service offers features like automated inventory synchronization, real-time order tracking, and various shipping options, integrating directly with Shopify and offering integrations for Walmart sellers.
  • Amazon highlights the benefits of using its logistics network, including reduced out-of-stock rates and a reported 19% sales increase for merchants pooling inventory in Amazon warehouses.
Amazon on Thursday announced the expansion of its third-party logistics product, giving merchants on Shein, Shopify and Walmart platforms the ability to pick, pack and ship their products from a single fulfillment operation.

The offer builds on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) multi-channel fulfillment service for merchants on other sales channels, including eBay, Etsy, Temu and TikTok Shop. Leveraging one shared inventory pool with Fulfillment by Amazon allows businesses to simplify order processing and quickly set up sales channels on new online stores, eliminating the time and cost associated with establishing separate fulfillment operations, Amazon said in a news release.

“By working with Shein, Shopify, and Walmart, we’re making it easier for sellers — especially the small and medium-sized businesses that drive our economy — to use our network to grow faster and more efficiently across their sales channels,” said Peter Larsen, vice president of Amazon Multichannel Commerce & Fulfillment.

Sellers can outsource the fulfillment of their orders from off-Amazon channels, including their own brand websites, to Amazon through Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment. The service is available in 11 countries, with deliveries made seven days per week. Fulfillment by Amazon is the service through which sellers can outsource fulfillment of their Amazon.com orders to Amazon. 

The e-tailer is providing digital tools for merchants to set up fulfillment for products sold on other marketplaces, according to the news release.

Shopify merchants can select Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment within the Shopify administrative system. After linking their Amazon Seller Central account to their Shopify account, merchants can configure their Shopify orders to automatically be routed to Amazon for fulfillment. Businesses benefit from automatic inventory synchronization, real-time order tracking and delivery estimates, and performance metrics. 

Walmart sellers can either create order requests manually through Amazon Seller Central or select from dozens of integration partners like WebBee, Pipe17, Rithum, Goflow, and Lingxing. Merchants using an integration partner with Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment will automatically have their Walmart orders routed to Amazon for fulfillment. In addition to similar features enjoyed through Shopify, Walmart merchants can expect delivery in unbranded packaging and the option to choose from a variety of shipping carriers. 

A dedicated Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment app for Shein will be available by year-end in Amazon Seller Central and the Supply Chain Portal, as well as Shein’s Seller Hub. After linking their Amazon Seller Central account to their Shopify account, merchants can configure their Shopify orders to automatically be routed to Amazon MCF for fulfillment. 

Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment handles millions of orders per year and in 2025 has opened its service to large online retailers such as adidas, Laura Mercier, Steve Madden, and Bloom Nutrition. 

Amazon has a sprawling logistics network with over 2,000 facilities, including more than 200 fulfillment centers; 120,000 trucks and vans; 100 cargo planes; and more than 1.25 million workers. 

The company has commercialized its internal parcel logistics network on many fronts. In addition to warehousing and distribution services, Supply Chain by Amazon leverages Amazon’s position as a bulk buyer of ocean shipping capacity to offer container shipping service to third parties. Last year, it began operating as an air cargo common carrier by offering space on Amazon Air cargo jets to logistics companies and other businesses.

Amazon claims that when online merchants pool their inventory in its warehouses they reduce out-of-stock rates and increase sales by 19% each. 

