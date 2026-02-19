Walmart e-commerce sales top $150B for first time

U.S. e-commerce as a share of Walmart’s total sales reached a record 23% in the fourth quarter after growing 27% year over year and drove the majority of its sales growth, underscoring the retail titan’s ability to compete with Amazon in the online and delivery space.

For the full year, e-commerce sales exceeded $150 billion for the first time, up 5.5% from two years ago, Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) said in its fourth-quarter earnings report on Thursday. The e-commerce operation has well exceeded the breakeven level. Management said e-commerce was profitable each quarter last year in the U.S. market, with roughly double-digit incremental margin growth as the company enjoys the economies of scale from its marketplace infrastructure.

Online sales were a mix of store-fulfilled pick up and delivery, as well as the third-party marketplace. In the United States, sales through store-fulfilled delivery channels grew more than 50%. Marketplace sales were up 20%, with a record 52% of sellers utilizing Walmart fulfillment services.

Customers took advantage of Walmart’s fast-delivery service, with orders delivered in under three hours increasing more than 60% for the year, President and CEO John Furner said during a call with analysts. At Walmart U.S., 35% of store-fulfilled orders were delivered in under three hours in the fourth quarter. And the company is averaging delivery in less than an hour when customers opt for express delivery