FreightWaves Founder and CEO Craig Fuller calls her “the most unconventional spokesperson in freight.” And now Cassandra Gaines and her MadGaines Live TV show is part of FreightWaves TV.

Season 3 of MadGaines Live made its debut Friday with Fuller as her first guest. Check out the show below — and be sure to watch future MadGaines Live shows on FreightWaves TV each Friday at 3 p.m. ET.