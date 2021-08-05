Wayfair’s international supply chain — Point of Sale

ArcBest is more than logistics. Whatever you do, whatever you ship, ArcBest makes it easier for you to do business. ArcBest combines reliable capacity, innovative technology and trusted relationships to take the complexity out of your supply chain and keep your shipments moving. That’s what makes ArcBest more than logistics.

Moving bulk furniture is no easy task, but one company has figured out how to make it work. Andrew Cox is joined by John Esborn, head of global expansion strategy for e-commerce ocean supply chain at Wayfair, to discuss what makes Wayfair’s supply chain different from other furniture companies.

Wayfair has rapidly grown into a household name and expects to do more than $12 billion in sales this year. Esborn explains how the supply chain was originally set up, and how the company’s focus on suppliers has created a valuable marketplace for home goods.



