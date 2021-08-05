  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves TVNewsPoint of Sale (Podcast)

Wayfair’s international supply chain — Point of Sale

Does the online site really have everything you need?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, August 5, 2021
1 minute read

Moving bulk furniture is no easy task, but one company has figured out how to make it work. Andrew Cox is joined by John Esborn, head of global expansion strategy for e-commerce ocean supply chain at Wayfair, to discuss what makes Wayfair's supply chain different from other furniture companies.

Moving bulk furniture is no easy task, but one company has figured out how to make it work. Andrew Cox is joined by John Esborn, head of global expansion strategy for e-commerce ocean supply chain at Wayfair, to discuss what makes Wayfair’s supply chain different from other furniture companies. 

Wayfair has rapidly grown into a household name and expects to do more than $12 billion in sales this year. Esborn explains how the supply chain was originally set up, and how the company’s focus on suppliers has created a valuable marketplace for home goods. 

You can find more Point of Sale episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, August 5, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

